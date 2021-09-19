Titans Hold On For Win In CS8 Battle With MacArthur

Sometimes your favorite team loses and you feel good about it. If I were a Dallas Cowboys fan, I would like what I saw on opening night. Sometimes your team wins yet you leave feeling nervous about what the future holds. I would say this is the case with the San Francisco 49ers win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Anytime your team wins, you should be happy because it is genuinely hard to win in the National Football League. Unfortunately, since the 49ers Super Bowl year, there is always a game within the game -- injuries. And on Sunday, they got blown out in this game within the game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO