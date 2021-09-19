CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Hold On For Win In CS8 Battle With MacArthur

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Titans hosted MacArthur in Central State Eight action on Saturday as the Generals return to the field for the first time since week one. In a back and forth battle the Titans come away with the 42-34 victory. Glenwood’s Jack Knudson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Tyzhon Randell caught three touchdowns for 83 yards. MacArthur’s Brylan Phillips threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns finding Brylan Apholone for three of those touchdowns.

