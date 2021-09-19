CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Huskies Find Offensive Comfort Zone and End Zone Over and Over, Win 52-3

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 5 days ago

The University of Washington football team finally found some offense on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Somebody better alert the fan base. While there were plenty of touchdowns and yards to go around, surprisingly few people saw it happen in person.

In front of one of the smallest crowds in recent memory — at least when permitted inside by the pandemic — the Huskies scored on four consecutive first-half possessions, all from 70 to 93 yards long, and did to Arkansas State what they should have done to Montana in the opener.

They thumped the Red Wolves, 52-3.

After going 3-and-out to open the game, the UW pushed across touchdowns by Cade Otton, Sean McGrew, Richard Newton and Jalen McMillen, in that order and in rapid-fire progression, to easily distance itself from the Sun Belt visitors.

The lopsided outcome and generous production helped quiet the critics some and enabled the Huskies to feel a little better about their previously underachieving selves.

"As a team, we know who we are," said nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles, the Oklahoma transfer. "This is a team full of tough guys."

What was so different, anyway?

The Huskies let quarterback Dylan Morris repeatedly stand in the pocket and throw upfield to an overly opportunistic McMillen; rotated in four different running backs in the opening half, giving sixth-year seniors McGrew and Kamari Pleasant their first carries of the season; and, shades of two seasons ago, used Newton out of the Wildcat formation.

Also, much maligned offensive coordinator John Donovan notably moved from the sideline to the press box on game day, for the first time in seven games for the Huskies. He seemingly had a much better view of things.

Still, Husky Stadium didn't come close to filling more than half of its 72,000-plus capacity, traditionally late-arriving fans or not, which was contrary to the announced crowd of 58,772. Obvious reasons for the low turnout were COVID-19 restrictions that either weren't strong enough for some fans or turned off others, rain that began to fall steadily not long after the game began and the UW's previous anemic offensive showings against Montana and Michigan.

While the nagging pandemic and inclement weather might not change any time soon, the Huskies hope the offense doesn't take any more weekends off.

These guys looked more like the team that had great hopes entering the season, was ranked 20th in the polls and projected to be one of the Pac-12 contenders. They churned out 598 yards of total offense and 30 first downs against feeble Arkansas State.

Now one offensive outburst against a clearly outclassed opponent does not automatically guarantee future success against tougher teams, but this was substantial progress.

Finally.

"The past is the past," coach Jimmy Lake said. "I just love the way we responded."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0t5U_0c0XqhLK00
Cade Otton celebrates the game's first touchdown with Terrell Bynum. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Morris impressively drove the Huskies 88 yards in 10 plays to open the scoring, hitting a wide-open Otton in the left corner of the end zone for the opening points at the 8:21 mark of the first quarter. A 39-yard pass from Morris to McMillen, who made a tough, over-the shoulder-catch, got them upfield in a hurry.

After forcing a short Arkansas State field goal that missed, the UW went 80 yards in seven plays for a 13-yard McGrew touchdown run. It was his first appearance of the season, let alone runs. He did a stutter step at the line of scrimmage to make a defender look foolish and scored easily with 3:32 left in the opening quarter. A 30-yard pass to McMillen helped this drive along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTVsv_0c0XqhLK00
Sean McGrew scored 2 touchdowns against Arkansas State. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Following a 3-and-out by the Red Wolves, the Huskies zipped 70 yards down the field in 10 plays to make it 21-0. Newton did the honors, taking the direct snap, faking to Giles Jackson cutting past him and and trotting in from 2 yards out early in the second quarter.

Another 3-and-out later, these rejuvenated Huskies hustled 93 yards in seven plays for a 33-yard McMillen TD catch, the first for the second-year freshman in his career. He beat an Arkansas State defender in a footrace up the right sideline. This time, Taj Davis caught a 39-yard pass to set it all up.

In his best UW outing, Morris completed 23 of 39 passes for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns, twice getting intercepted.

"We had to throw it to run it," Morris said.

He lobbed 10 balls to McMillen, who had 152 receiving yards by halftime, the most since John Ross piled up 204 against California in 2016, and finished with 175.

The Huskies added a pair of second-half scores on offense on McGrew's 1-yard run and a 42-yard pass from Morris to an uncovered Terrell Bynum to keep the rout going, while Arkansas State could offer only a third-quarter field goal by Blake Grupe from 26 yards.

Morris gave way to freshman Sam Huard with 12:40 left to play. The anointed one handed off to Pleasant on his first play, which resulted in a 16-yard gain. After an incomplete pass, Huard lobbed a 23-yard completion to Jackson down the middle, drawing a big ovation. His initial appearance ended with a Peyton Henry 38-yard field goal with 8:05 left.

Huard completed 2 of 5 passes for 31 yards and his throws drew a pair of pass-interference calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsJvF_0c0XqhLK00
Bookie Radley-Hiles brings down an Arkansas State opponent. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

While the Huskies didn't tinker with their offensive lineup any, they continued to swap out starters on defense.

They opened with redshirt freshman Daniel Heimuli at inside linebacker and redshirt freshman Faatui Tuitele at defensive tackle. Heimuli made his first career start, replacing second-team All-Pac-12 player Edefuan Ulofoshio, who played as a reserve but apparently had some sort of minor injury.

"Guys are dealing with little nicks," Lake said. "Eddie is still our starter."

The UW went with Tuitele instead of sophomore Tuli Letuligasenoa, giving him his second career start but first this season. Letuligasenoa likewise was in uniform and subbed in.

The Huskies have now traded out four of the 11 defensive starters since the opening game.

The defense celebrated its first turnover in three games, a third-quarter fumble recovery by Radley-Hiles caused by a big hit by linebacker Carson Bruener.

It was one of three, with Julius Irvin providing the first Husky interception of the season and a 34-yard return, and edge rusher Bralen Trice capping the scoring with a 72-yard fumble return for a score following a strip sack by Tuitele in the closing minutes.

Next up for the UW is a night game at home next weekend against California, with the Huskies hoping they can continue their newfound offensive fireworks against a more reputable conference foe. More fans would be welcome, too.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Husky Maven Roundtable Provides Pac-12 Picks for Week 4

Week 4 for most Pac-12 Conference football teams is the opening weekend of league play. It's a chance for nearly everyone to start over after some rough non-conference outings. Everyone has a loss except for Oregon, which basically ruined Ohio State's season, good for the Pac-12. Everyone has the same...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Husky Defense Never Rests — It Keeps Changing Players

Someone boldly earlier described it as one of the top defenses nationally. While that was overstating it quite a bit, the University of Washington stop unit still might become formidable. Once they stop tinkering with it. If you haven't noticed, Jimmy Lake's coaching staff, which is defensive-minded to begin with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Seattle, WA
Football
State
California State
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
HuskyMaven

Gently Sidestepping Grandpa's Blitz, Cook Chose Huskies

Had he played his college football for the University of California, this week's Husky opponent, Alex Cook would have received free rent and the use of a truck. He could have put a whole closet full of Bears sweatshirts to good use. Now before you go call the NCAA and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Zone#Husky Stadium#Arkansas State#American Football#Uw#Wildcat#Pac 12#The Red Wolves#Huskies
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down the Arkansas State Rout

Solving some offensive woes and playing solid defense, the Washington Huskies earned their first win of the season with a one-sided 52-3 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves from the Sun Belt Conference. The Huskies welcomed back Jalen McMillan as a starting wide receiver, following his brief appearance the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

It Was a Very Good Weekend for Current and Former Husky QBs

Everywhere you looked last weekend, a current or former University of Washington quarterback turned up somewhere in the football stratosphere, often doing something unprecedented or unusual. On Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, Dylan Morris was at his passing best in a breezy 52-3 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves....
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Tale of 4 Husky DBs Highlights the Taunt, Sack, Education & Block

Jimmy Lake covered a wide range of discussion involving Husky players in his Monday press briefing, but the University of Washington football coach's most interesting revelations involved four defensive backs. It was lessons learned in so many different ways. Dominique Hampton, one of the standouts of spring football, played special...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
HuskyMaven

Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Jake Curtis Prediction

While a 52-3 victory over Arkansas State made Husky fans feel much better, it didn't elevate the University of Washington football team all that much in the Pac-12 power rankings. Damage done from losses to Montana and Michigan will need to be offset by a string of strong performances by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

It Took Bralen Trice Just 3 Games to Make an Unforgettable UW Play

Bralen Trice is supposed to be good. Better than Joe Tryon, his position coach says. Which would make him really good. While that might seem like hyperbole for a guy who hasn't played much, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Trice last Saturday offered an early glimpse of what he can do as a playmaking University of Washington edge rusher. It was historic.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Bookie Radley-Hiles Goes By the Book in Filling UW Role

Bernard "Bookie" Radley-Hiles properly introduced himself to everyone at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Oh, what a nice, polite kid. Every other sentence was interspersed with "Yes, sir." Radley-Hiles was respectful at all times, a Bookie who goes by the book, that he could have been a Top Gun fighter...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky Jake Haener Digs Deep to Ruin Bruins with Last-Second TD Pass

Had he stayed, Jake Haener might be the University of Washington starting quarterback right now. Yet he was far too impatient to let it play out. Rather than back up Jacob Eason for the 2019 season, Haener transferred within 24 hours of losing the Husky job and ended up at Fresno State, where he's now regarded as somewhat of a Bulldogs legend for leading his team to a thrilling 40-37 victory over 13th-ranked UCLA late Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

5 Things to Know After the UW Win Over Arkansas State

University of Washington football fans have spoken — a good portion of them are staying away. For two games, they haven't shown up in large numbers at Husky Stadium. The place was just two-thirds full for the opener against Montana and half full at best on Saturday for Arkansas State, no matter what the official attendance figures reported.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches Podcast: An Arkansas State Preview

Looking at the University of Washington football schedule no one circled week 3 against Arkansas State as a must-win game, but this is where Jimmy Lake's program finds itself. The struggling 0-2 Huskies average 8.5 points per game with very little to show from the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator John Donovan finds himself under fire for an inept attack that has not produced enough yards to keep the UW competitive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
658
Followers
692
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy