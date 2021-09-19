CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Miami of Ohio overwhelms FCS-squad Long Island 42-7

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0XqYLf00

Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes and AJ Mayer threw for another, and Miami of Ohio swarmed FCS-member Long Island 42-7 on Saturday.

Mayer got the Redhawks (1-2) going when he found Jack Sorenson on an 18-yard touchdown toss to finish the game-opening eight-play, 93-yard drive.

Early in the second quarter, Camden Orth threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derick Eugene to pull the Sharks (0-3) into a 7-7 tie.

But Miami proceeded to establish control of the line of scrimmage and pulled away when Kevin Davis crashed in from three yards out with 5:22 remaining before halftime. Five minutes later, Gabbert threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Jalen Walker for a 21-7 lead.

Miami outgained Long Island 523-216 in total yards.

Orth finished 15-for-21 passing for 178 yards.

——

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Liberty North football get things going early, overwhelms Ray-Pec for 42-14 victory

Liberty North has lost just four football games over the past two seasons. Three of those losses have come at the hands of Raymore-Peculiar. It’s a fact that led to a few sleepless nights for Liberty North coach Greg Jones in the lead-up to Friday night’s early-season clash. Jones had yet to defeat the Ray-Pec Panthers in his career, but he was determined to do it this time around.
HIGH SCHOOL
WIVB

Orchard Park gets 42-31 victory over Grand Island

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — 1-0 Grand Island traveled to 0-1 Orchard Park for the Quakers home opener on Friday night in some Week 2 high school football. OP gets the ball first, and on the fifth play of the game Ben Gocella lobs it up right into the waiting arms of Dylan Evans for the touchdown to give the Quakers the 7-0 lead.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
nwaonline.com

HARDING ACADEMY 42, HEBER SPRINGS 7

HEBER SPRINGS -- Kade Smith and Andrew Miller led the way in a dominant victory for Harding Academy (2-1) over Heber Springs (0-1). Smith scored twice on runs in the opening quarter and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second for the Wildcats. Miller only played half the...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

UW's rushing attack overwhelms Eagles in 34-7 rout

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers’ offensive gameplan against the Eastern Michigan Eagles was made clear early. They wanted to run it right at them. So much so, head coach/offensive coordinator Paul Chryst called 15 consecutive running plays to start the game. Quarterback Graham Mertz did not attempt a pass until the 4:04 mark of the first quarter. It was all a part of the plan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Black Mountain News

Tarleton State overwhelms Fort Lewis 54-7

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jayy McDonald and Khalil Banks both ran for a pair of touchdowns and Tarleton State overwhelmed Division II Fort Lewis 54-7 on Saturday night. After a slow first quarter that ended with the game tied at 7, the Texans (1-1) put up 23 points in the second quarter, capped by a 2-yard run by Banks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#College Football#Fcs#American Football#Sharks#Ap
chatsports.com

No. 7 Cincinnati Pulls Away From Murray State, 42-7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs, and No. 7 Cincinnati beat Murray State 42-7 on Saturday. The Bearcats were heavy favorites coming in, but the Racers outgained them 190-83 in the first half and led...
CINCINNATI, OH
Newsday

LIU overwhelmed by Miami of Ohio for third straight loss to FBS opponent

Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes and AJ Mayer threw for another, and Miami of Ohio swarmed FCS-member Long Island 42-7 on Saturday. Mayer got the Redhawks (1-2) going when he found Jack Sorenson on an 18-yard touchdown toss to finish the game-opening eight-play, 93-yard drive. Early in the second...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times-Republican

’Cats can’t catch Cardinals, 42-7

NEWTON — The first half of Friday night’s rivalry game between the Marshalltown Bobcats football team and the Newton Cardinals was pretty even. Newton led 13-7, but the Bobcats had driven the ball inside Newton territory three times and were in a rhythm on offense having opened up the playbook in the final minutes of the first half. The Cardinals had the ball first in the second half, but Marshalltown forced a fumble and got the ball inside the Newton 40.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
city-countyobserver.com

Volleyball improves to 7-0 with road win at Miami Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio – After dropping the opening set by a 25-16 final, the University of Evansville volleyball team showed the heart of a champion, winning three sets in a row to improve to 7-0 with a 3-1 victory over Miami Ohio on Friday evening inside Millett Hall. Freshman Giulia Cardona...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
eagleobserver.com

Pioneers stop Indians' attack, win 42-7

GENTRY -- The fire department in Gentry had a busy night on Friday, sending fireworks into the air every time the Pioneers scored in the game, and that came out to six touchdowns and six points after in the game. Chris Bell, Gentry's junior quarterback, rushed for 153 yards and...
GENTRY, AR
montanasports.com

Rapid Reaction: Montana 42, Western Illinois 7

MISSOULA — After a stunning victory over FBS Washington in Week 1, the Montana Grizzlies continued to roll in their home opener at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, defeating Western Illinois 42-7. Montana's defense, a major factor in the win over UW, was superb again. The Griz held the Leathernecks to just 7 points and the WIU offense never found itself in the red zone.
MONTANA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

FCS Duquesne stops two-point try, defeats Ohio 28-26

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Darius Perrantes passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Duquesne defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining and the FCS Dukes defeated Ohio 28-26 on Saturday. It was Duquesne's first victory over an FBS opponent in program history. Reds...
OHIO STATE
mymcr.net

JV Dogs throttle Jackson 42-7

The MP JV Bulldogs throttled rival Jackson by a score of 42-7 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Freshman QB Nemo Jones, making his first appearance due to injury, looked in mideason form. The Dogs got the scoring early by taking the opening drive and moving the ball at will. The Bulldogs moved the ball at will with Najeh Reese running behind a strong offensive line. The drive culminated with Nemo Jones hitting Seth Davis for a 35 yard catch and run TD. The MP defense suffocated Jackson’s offense on the ensuing possession allowing the Dogs to get the ball back in good field position. The Bulldogs responded when Nemo Jones again threw a dart to Seth Davis in the back in the endzone to give MP a 14-0 lead.
JACKSON, GA
WSAZ

WVU crushes Long Island

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the opening kickoff, it wasn’t even close as West Virginia beat Long Island University by a final of 66-0. Winston Wright Jr. took the opening play 90 yards to the house for the first score of the game for the Mountaineers and they didn’t look back. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw three touchdowns for a total of 267 yards. His backup is Garrett Greene and he was the leading rusher for WVU with two scores and 98 yards on the ground while Leddie Brown scored two of the first three touchdowns for WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
losaltosonline.com

Seasoned Spartans rout inexperienced Eagles 42-7

Mountain View High entered Friday’s contest at Los Altos with two games and a scrimmage under its belt, while the Eagles had only played 18 minutes of football due to circumstances beyond their control. It showed. The more polished Spartans subdued the inexperienced Eagles 42-7 in front of a lively,...
LOS ALTOS, CA
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Final: Edgewood 42 Wilmington 7

TRENTON — Edgewood overpowered Wilmington in all phases Friday night and rolled to a 42-7 win at Kumler Field. The Hurricane was never in it. Edgewood’s defense held Wilmington in check the first half. Despite the return of quarterback Cameron McEvoy, WHS could muster just 20 yards total offense until Shane McEvoy’s 35 yard run on the final play of the half.
WILMINGTON, OH
Vindy.com

Fitch stomps Mooney, 42-7

MINERAL RIDGE — The Austintown Fitch Falcons bounced back from their first loss of the season last week with a commanding 42-7 victory over the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals Friday night on the road at Mineral Ridge. Senior quarterback Devin Sherwood led the way for the Falcons, completing 20 of his...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy