Protests

Heavy security amid Capitol riot supporters' rally

Winchester News Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities placed the area around the US Capitol under heavy security ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. (Sept. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/52418e018499428789b9f4c4f3758880.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

