SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Wednesday, sharing more on Louisiana Tech, SMU's search for consistency and looked across college football at the trends. On how SMU is playing: "We've been a little uneven at times this year. We've played a really clean, good game Week 1. Didn't play as well the first half last week, just made too many mistakes, turned the ball over three times. So, if we can get those things corrected and just play at a higher level, I like our guys. We've had really good practices. I like where we're at as a team.

