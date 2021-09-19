CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar rallies late, turns back Northern Colorado 17-10 in OT

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Chaz Ward scored on a 10-yard run in overtime and Lamar made its first trip to the state of Colorado a memorable one with a 17-10 victory over Northern Colorado in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ben Raybon kicked a school-record 57-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Northern Colorado a 10-7 lead, but Lamar answered with a 12-play, 66-yard drive, sparked by Uryan Hudson's 39-yard kickoff return and capped by Bailey Giffen's 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left to send the game to OT.

Both teams struggled on offense for most of the game. Lamar (1-1) scored first on a 67-yard touchdown run by Marcellus Johnson, capping a five-play, 91-yard drive early in the second quarter. The Bears (1-2) knotted the score on the ensuing drive, ending a nine-play, 75-yard drive with Conner Martin's 4-yard TD toss to Dylan Thomas.

Ward finished with 77 of Lamar's 202 rushing yards, carrying 20 times. Johnson added 74 yards on two totes. Jalen Dummett completed 7 of 13 passes for 86 yards, but he completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards on the game-tying drive in the final quarter.

Martin connected on 19 of 31 passes for 152 yards with one interception. Gene Sledge Jr. ran for 99 yards on 15 carries.

