Wyoming State

Wyoming improves to 3-0, beats Ball State 45-12

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Sean Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Wyoming beat Ball State 45-12 on Saturday.

Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards. He threw a short TD pass to Treyton Welch early in the second quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run late made it 31-0 at halftime. Xazavian Valladay and Dawaiian McNeely also had touchdown runs for the Cowboys (3-0).

Wyoming's Keyon Blankenbaker had an interception in the first quarter and ran 50 yards into the end zone. Chad Muma’s 45-yard pick-6 capped the scoring with 6:35 remaining.

Carson Steele and Will Jones each had a touchdown run for Ball State (1-2).

