Weekend Love Stories! Enrico Di Giuseppe #Italian-American

Love. Love. Love is a beautiful thing! Time and time again, we are reminded of this element. Stories have been written about them. Songs have been composed of them. Ancient philosophy and wisdom is rooted in our quest to discover the very meaning of love. Love is complicated. Simultaneously, there is a reason for why it is so very complicated. Love is infinite. We can doubt that we have even truly touched the surface, in our very exploration of its existence. Every generation, and through every period, we are in an ongoing quest to find the very meaning of, love!