CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Some deserve respect and don’t use someone’s feelings

By Ayuel Monykuch
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though we are deeply saddened inside, we wish and pray that one day our life will be restored back, from those who have used us before. And we will move on with new life. Sometimes some people deserve to be treated well, and not to be treated like they don’t deserve it. Please don’t treat someone badly, or even don’t use someone at all, because sometimes you don’t know, “How much it hurt them, or how do they feel through their life.”

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 2

Related
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thefreshtoast.com

4 Ways To Maintain Relationships When You Don’t Feel Like It

Stressed? Depressed? Tired? Sometimes our friendships take a back seat to our emotions. Here’s how to deal. We’re all social creatures but maintaining and forging relationships takes time and effort. This is made even more challenging when you’re feeling depressed, like you can’t make the space for the important people in your life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Is it dishonest to show sympathy that you don’t really feel?

Adapted from an online discussion and continued from yesterday. Dear Carolyn: Yesterday’s response has me thinking — what if I want to be the kind of person who is a sympathetic shoulder to cry on? Is that still not presenting myself honestly?. As I think about it, there are plenty...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Yourself#Someone Great
higherperspectives.com

6 Thoughtful Gestures That Don’t Get The Appreciation They Deserve

You don't need to be going above and beyond to make the world a better place. Sometimes change starts on a micro level before its butterfly effect can take over and start to affect one person to another. Showing someone you care with small acts of kindness can go a long way.
LIFESTYLE
Psych Centra

When You Don’t Feel Like Yourself

Periods of not feeling quite like ourselves is common. Understanding why it’s happening and engaging in reconnection can help put you at ease again. We’ve all been there — those moments when you don’t fully feel like you. Sometimes these moments are fleeting, lasting a day or two before disappearing on their own.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Your Friend, The Narcissist, Part 2

An important question to ask, is: why are you in a relationship with a narcissist?. What is the cost and benefit that you are receiving? What early experience with mom or dad makes this kind of relationship comfortable and familiar and, therefore, do-able? What makes you believe that you are not entitled to your feelings, and therefore, makes you willing to sacrifice those feelings?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Thrive Global

When You Think Drama is Your Only Choice

Have you ever noticed how much the world thrives on drama, trauma, upset and intrigue? Whether it be friends, family members, co-workers or the world at large, people tend to seek out the sensationalism of drama and upset over the space, ease, joy, humor, laughter and play that are possible. I invite you to take a look at this in your own life. What percentage of your day do you spend on drama, trauma and upset? What percentage of your week? Now have a look at ease, lightness, space, laughter and fun. What percentage do you spend there? If you spend more time in the land of drama than in the land of ease and would like to change it, you can! Recognizing what you are currently choosing is the first and biggest step. The hardest part is already done!
MENTAL HEALTH
BYU Newsnet

Opinion: Cats don’t deserve all the bad rap

“Are you more of a cat person or a dog person?”. I’ve been met with less than positive responses when I say, “Dogs are great, but I really love cats.”. Cats have a reputation for being aloof, standoffish and “not friendly.” And yes, some cats are shy if they don’t know you. But I consider myself a cat whisperer and can make friends with any of them.
PETS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Children seek revenge when they feel they don’t matter

Have you ever gotten into an argument with your child that might have started with a simple request but escalated into a a back-and-forth exchange of disrespectful comments leaving you feeling hurt and disappointed?. It might look like this, as recounted by Vicki Hoelfe in her book “The Straight Talk...
KIDS
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify nine...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sportswar.com

When someone says something you don't understand...

When someone says something you don't understand... -- great2bahokie 09/14/2021 10:54AM. The Acropolis is a must. When we went in 2000, we visited Olypmia, -- Brown Water 09/14/2021 10:32AM. Was there about 30 years ago but my advice should still be good ... -- vt90 09/14/2021 10:12AM. You must log...
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Dating apps beget a 'situationship'

I was in an exclusive monogamous relationship with a man for eight months and, unfortunately, I kept catching him using dating apps, even after I had drawn a hard boundary about it. He also lied to me about substance abuse (he was in AA for years but kept falling off...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy