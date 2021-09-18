William “Roy” Odom (Peno, as most know him), 87, Sept. 24, 1933, to Sept. 17, 2021. He was born and raised in Cleveland, to Tom and Pauline Odom. Roy was a deacon and faithful member of Faith Memorial Church since 1968. He retired from Bowater in 2000, after 25 years. He had numerous jobs to support his family: BF Goodrich, Benton Pontiac, Shoney’s, Star Vue, Grand Lunch, Coleman Open Pit Barbecue, Magic Chef, officiating TSSAA football, baseball, basketball and softball; and Bradley County Utilities. Roy also served in the National Guard for two years.