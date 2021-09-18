CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

William ‘Roy’ Odom

Cleveland Daily Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Roy” Odom (Peno, as most know him), 87, Sept. 24, 1933, to Sept. 17, 2021. He was born and raised in Cleveland, to Tom and Pauline Odom. Roy was a deacon and faithful member of Faith Memorial Church since 1968. He retired from Bowater in 2000, after 25 years. He had numerous jobs to support his family: BF Goodrich, Benton Pontiac, Shoney’s, Star Vue, Grand Lunch, Coleman Open Pit Barbecue, Magic Chef, officiating TSSAA football, baseball, basketball and softball; and Bradley County Utilities. Roy also served in the National Guard for two years.

