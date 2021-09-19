Five countries came together to sing for peace in the song “Ya no aguanto más.”

The very calling of the Most High grants us a sacred awakening to, peace! It feels protective; an alignment with a higher power has come. What do we do when in a time of chaos? How do we cope when things have nor gone our way? It simply feels like a different aura. Things are different. There is a spiritual victory, in the air. Peace becomes into a stillness of praise. It was a calling into the Most High, where love was personified, throught praise. Peace has bestowed upon our stillness, for the loving of a gentle sound. All praises to the Creator, as love continues to, abound!

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO