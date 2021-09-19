Five countries came together to sing for peace in the song “Ya no aguanto más.”
Alza tu Voz began in 2019 with the idea of uniting artists from various countries with one purpose: to transmit a message of unity, peace and awareness by uniting voices. The artistic campaign is led by Abigail Tobar, CEO of the production company Ditokado Kreativos Films in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. As explained by the director of the campaign, to highlight everything that happened this year worldwide, the third musical phase is launched.thriveglobal.com
