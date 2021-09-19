Michigan Man Alleges Racial Discrimination in $1 Million Lawsuit Against School Whose Employee Cut Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan dad has filed a $1 million lawsuit after an employee at his daughter’s school cut her hair without permission. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is alleging racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, and that his 7-year-old biracial daughter Jurnee’s constitutional rights were violated when a school employee cut her curly hair. As the father previously told USA Today, a white student initially cut his daughter’s hair, so he had to get it adjusted. After a few days, she came home with another side of her hair cut, this time by the white employee in question.