Michigan State

Michigan Man Alleges Racial Discrimination in $1 Million Lawsuit Against School Whose Employee Cut Daughter’s Hair

By Brenton Blanchet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Michigan dad has filed a $1 million lawsuit after an employee at his daughter’s school cut her hair without permission. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is alleging racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, and that his 7-year-old biracial daughter Jurnee’s constitutional rights were violated when a school employee cut her curly hair. As the father previously told USA Today, a white student initially cut his daughter’s hair, so he had to get it adjusted. After a few days, she came home with another side of her hair cut, this time by the white employee in question.

Twister
5d ago

The School Had NO BAD INTENTIONS, Least Of All Racism! And That Girl Is Not Traumatized. If She Acts That Way, Parents Are Coaching Her!

Dennis Reid
5d ago

I can understand being upset…..but the kids hair will grow back before your case gets to a jury….if it even gets to one. So where’s your measure of damages? Didn’t cut the hair because she’s biracial. Looks like someone’s hoping for a payday…..beats working I suppose.

it’s my life
5d ago

Agree that shouldn’t have cut kids hair without permission even if it was too “fix” it, and does deserve some compensation but not under pretense of of racial discrimination since it had already been cut and messed up by another student, now if she has initiated cut originally and let’s say tried to straighten out her curls then would be a different story

