Economy

Good Leaders Focus on Ethics

By Hamilton Lindley
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo announced that it paid $185 million to settle claims that its employees opened more than a million accounts without authorization. That unethical misconduct created a precipitous drop in Wells Fargo stock that continues to underperform five years later. The company’s CEO blamed 5,000 bad apples at the company. But when those people spoke out, they claimed they contacted Wells Fargo’s ethics hotline about their concerns involving fraud. Some whistleblowers were fired.

