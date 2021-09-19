Good Leaders Focus on Ethics

Click here to read the full article. It’s easier for companies to make it look like they’re making space for women than to actually make the space. And despite the influx of women’s mentorship programs and women in business awards that certainly aid the optics, the still-slow uptick in women in executive leadership roles and occupying board seats begs the question as to whether current inclusion efforts designed to support women are truly bringing corporations closer to real equality.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityJohn Richmond RTW Spring 2022Sunnei RTW Spring 2022 The answer —...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO