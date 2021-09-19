CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

We Need a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Style Show Based on This Unbelievable High School Football Comeback: VIDEO

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After last night’s slate of high school football games, we need to see a Friday Night Lights-style show based on Hamilton High School out of Arizona. There’s a reason why football is considered one of the best sports in the world. It’s the ultimate team sport, and it takes all 11 on every play to make things happen. And on Friday night, we got the perfect example of seeing a team that had each other’s backs. The football team for Hamilton High School battled until the very end and mounted a comeback for the ages.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
huntingdondailynews.com

Friday Night Lights: Lexus Weaver

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer, Tyrone HOSA president, National Honor Society. Best thing about cheer: Getting to work hard towards goals with all the girls. And making friendships!. Most challenging part: Having good timing and having all the rest of the girls there at every practice. Favorite cheer memory: Last year, winning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

WPIAL Week 2 Friday night high school football scoreboard: 09.10.21

Here are the scores from Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season. And don’t forget to also check out our in-depth 2021 High School Football Preview section for team-by-team breakdowns of all Western Pennsylvania schools. Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6. Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0. Serra Catholic...
HIGH SCHOOL
westkentuckystar.com

Friday Nigh Football High School Football Recap September 10

The fourth week of the football season is in the books. Here is how a few of the games went down. An explosive start for the (4-0) Mayfield Cardinals propelled them to a 32-14 win over the (0-4) McCracken County Mustangs Friday night in War Memorial Stadium. Mayfield gathered 180...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Games#Friday Night Lights#American Football#Hamilton High School#Nv#The Dillon Panthers
kmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
OAKLAND, IA
abcnews4.com

Scores from this week's high school football games | Friday Night Rivals

Here are tonight's high school football scores. Check out all of our Friday Night Rivals coverage, including our game of the week, on our website. Charleston Collegiate 32, Summerville Faith Christian 24. Charlotte Christian, N.C. 3, Legion Collegiate 0. Clinton 51, Calhoun County 0. Greenwood 31, North Augusta 7. Heathwood...
HIGH SCHOOL
Grand Island Independent

Week 3 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

*Tony Berger, Chargers O-Line, D-Lines - Riverside - Tony Berger and the Riverside Chargers made it look easy Friday afternoon with their 61-6 triumph over a 2-0 Osmond team. The 5-11, 170 pound Berger, who placed 4th in the Long Jump and 3rd in the Triple Jump just over 3 months ago at the State Track Meet, played only one half of football, yet still managed 183 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Despite Loss, Kansas Football Showed Life On Friday Night

Sometimes the final score doesn’t always tell the whole story of the game. Despite losing by 27, the Jayhawks showed some life on Friday night against the 17th ranked team in the country. It’s not often a power five school travels to a Sun Belt school but here we are...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whittier Daily News

Friday’s high school football previews and predictions

Friday’s high school football featured games and predictions for Sept. 17. Covina (2-1) vs. El Rancho (4-0) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m. Both Covina and El Rancho had opponents cancel on them this week due to coronavirus protocols, so they found each other and set up one of the best games of the weekend. The undefeated Dons shutout their first three opponents and have a one-two threat on offense that is clicking behind quarterback Elijah Mitchell, who has thrown 12 touchdowns, and running back Anthony Bonilla, with seven touchdown runs. The Colts’ only loss came to powerful Glendora, and they defeated rival Northview 22-20 last week and have a nice freshman quarterback in Jake “The Quake” Duronslet, who is gaining confidence each week. It’s the perfect test for both teams, and a chance for Covina to take a giant leap forward.
COVINA, CA
Post Register

Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

It is almost impossible to think that we are already into the third week of the high school football season. What is even more incredible to think is that Blackfoot is 0-2 and facing an 0-3 start in the first time in quite a while. Snake River, following an impressive...
FIRTH, ID
101.9 KELO-FM

Friday night lights in the middle of the afternoon

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — A shortage of officials has some South Dakota high school football games being scheduled so refs can work two games in one day. Colman-Egan will be playing their second 3:00 game Friday. Head coach Chad Williamson doesn’t feel it impacts his players saying coaches need to do a good job of preparing them for the time change. When asked about reports that people don’t want to referee because of how they are treated by fans, Williamson said he does believe that is one reason for the shortage. He said “I personally hear many things said to officials that I think are completely inappropriate.”
COLMAN, SD
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

217K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy