We Need a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Style Show Based on This Unbelievable High School Football Comeback: VIDEO

Friday’s high school football featured games and predictions for Sept. 17. Covina (2-1) vs. El Rancho (4-0) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m. Both Covina and El Rancho had opponents cancel on them this week due to coronavirus protocols, so they found each other and set up one of the best games of the weekend. The undefeated Dons shutout their first three opponents and have a one-two threat on offense that is clicking behind quarterback Elijah Mitchell, who has thrown 12 touchdowns, and running back Anthony Bonilla, with seven touchdown runs. The Colts’ only loss came to powerful Glendora, and they defeated rival Northview 22-20 last week and have a nice freshman quarterback in Jake “The Quake” Duronslet, who is gaining confidence each week. It’s the perfect test for both teams, and a chance for Covina to take a giant leap forward.

COVINA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO