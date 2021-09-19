Goleta’s Ice in Paradise welcomes back winter sports after COVID-19 hiatus

GOLETA, Calif. - Despite sunny weather outside, Santa Barbara residents enjoyed a cool afternoon at the Ice in Paradise ice rink in Goleta.

On Saturday, the ice rink hosted an open house celebrating the return of winter sports after the pandemic.

The rink closed for months during COVID which temporarily halted all ice hockey, figure skating and other kids' activities.

But this weekend, visitors could once again enjoy hockey demonstrations ranging from three years old to 70 years old, figure skaters and try ice skating themselves.

The kids said they were happy to be back on the ice.

“It was just nice to be out there. I just missed it a lot," said Jamison Komaiko, Santa Barbara Hockey Player. "And it’s cool that I represent Santa Barbara doing this, but It just felt like a normal day.”

“I just skate, like every Saturday, I come and skate," said 3-year-old Gus Wood from Santa Barbara.

Gus told NewsChannel 3 that he hoped to one day be a hockey player just like the ones he watched on the ice.

The all-day winter sporting event at the rink also featured a 3-on-3 hockey tournament, street hockey in the parking lot and taught visitors how to ice skate and figure skate.

Face painting and other games were also available for the kids.

For more information about Ice in Paradise or to sign up for skating lessons or a hockey team, visit www.iceinparadise.org .

