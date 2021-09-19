UNM Art Museum exhibit showcases the works of Transcendentalist painter Raymond Jonson

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021. New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.

