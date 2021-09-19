UNM Art Museum exhibit showcases the works of Transcendentalist painter Raymond Jonson
Raymond Jonson spun visual harmony from instinct and intuition. His eyebrows dancing like feathered caterpillars, he believed art could transform and uplift the world. The Transcendentalist painter, University of New Mexico professor and founder of the shuttered Raymond Jonson Gallery created multi-canvas works because he believed a single painting could not capture vast subjects like the Grand Canyon.www.abqjournal.com
