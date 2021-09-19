CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

UNM Art Museum exhibit showcases the works of Transcendentalist painter Raymond Jonson

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Jonson spun visual harmony from instinct and intuition. His eyebrows dancing like feathered caterpillars, he believed art could transform and uplift the world. The Transcendentalist painter, University of New Mexico professor and founder of the shuttered Raymond Jonson Gallery created multi-canvas works because he believed a single painting could not capture vast subjects like the Grand Canyon.

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Artists of Hawaiʻi Now Exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art

This fall the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) offers a visually dynamic exploration of the most urgent global issues of our time. Artists of Hawaiʻi Now features 18 leading contemporary artists of Hawai‘i, whose compelling and essential works confront some of today’s most crucial and timely themes such as Indigenous rights, the environment and a range of social concerns employing a wide variety of technologies, media and techniques.
HONOLULU, HI
Paragould Daily Press

Bradbury Art Museum to present ‘Legends’ exhibition of contemporary storytelling

JONESBORO — “Legends: An Exploration of Contemporary Storytelling from Frame to Experience” will open in Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) at Arkansas State University on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The opening reception is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that evening. Admission to the reception and exhibition, which continues through Dec....
JONESBORO, AR
Santafe New Mexican.com

Raymond Jonson at the University of New Mexico Art Museum

The University of New Mexico Art Museum’s first on-site exhibition after an 18-month closure honors the career of one of New Mexico’s leading abstractionists, Raymond Jonson (1891-1982). The exhibition traces Jonson’s evolution from a painter of representational works to a painter of non-objective compositions. Born in Iowa and educated at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newportri.com

AT THE MUSEUM: Film festival, new exhibition highlight September at Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum will present a series of events this September celebrating art, artists and its current exhibitions. On Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., the Newport Art Museum is delighted to welcome the Rhode Island Historical Society, in partnership with LittleFire, to present the first annual Archive Remix Film Festival. This three-night, three-location event will present audiences with an hour-long program of 3-minute creative remixes by local filmmakers using materials from the RIHS Moving Image and Audio Collections (MIAC). All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic to enjoy on the museum lawn. This event is made possible in part with support from the Herman H. Rose Civic, Cultural and Media Access Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
utdailybeacon.com

For the Birds: McClung Museum shows unseen work of naturalist Elizabeth Gould in new exhibit

McClung Museum brings a more feministic approach to its temporary exhibit this semester. “Between the Hand and Sky: The Art of Elizabeth Gould” is an exhibition brought on by UT MFA graduate, Erin Wohletz. Wohletz had been studying Gould previously in an art history course during the time she was working as a graduate research assistant in the collections section of the museum.
MUSEUMS
wydaily.com

Muscarelle Museum of Art Unveils Exhibition Commemorating September 11

WILLIAMSBURG — 20 years after 9/11, the Muscarelle Museum of Art, 603 Jamestown Rd., is unveiling an original exhibition that commemorates September 11 from an architectural perspective. The exhibition titled “Forever Marked by the Day” explores the timeline of the World Trade Center. The exhibit opens Friday, Sept. 10 and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wkar.org

MSU Broad Art Museum Hosts Exhibitions Addressing Mass Incarceration

Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum is welcoming the public to the opening of six new exhibitions focused on mass incarceration. The exhibitions tell the stories of current and formerly incarcerated people. At any given moment in the United States there are more than two million people incarcerated or in detention facilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
oglethorpe.edu

OU Museum of Art reopens with free admission, new exhibit “Art from the Inside”

After more than a year of virtual programming, the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art will reopen with new hours and free general admission starting Sept. 24. On view will be the only annual exhibition of art by prisoners in the state of Georgia, “HeartBound Ministries: Art from the Inside,” which will run from Sept. 24 – Dec. 20, 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wassily Kandinsky
Person
Raymond Jonson
Kansas State Collegian

Think Local: Beach Museum exhibitions feature Kansas photographers, painter

The Beach Museum of Art reopened its facilities on Aug. 24 after being closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With galleries back open, the museum will also continue to offer virtual exhibitions and programs on its website. Linda Duke, Beach art museum director, said she is looking forward to seeing students and community visitors in person.
KANSAS STATE
So Md News.com

Baltimore Museum of Art announces new fall exhibits

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021. New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Indigenous boarding school experience, art showcased at Dennos Museum Center

TRAVERSE CITY — Two temporary exhibits are now on display at the Dennos Museum Center that explore the off-reservation boarding schools for Indigenous children and contemporary Anishinaabek art. “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” and “Close to Home: Contemporary Ansihinaabek Artists” will run until the end of October.Both...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Hyperallergic

An Exhibition at Krannert Art Museum Delves Into Louise Fishman’s Works on Paper

Citing John Cage’s 1965 response to the question, “What is drawing?”, A Question of Emphasis: Louise Fishman Drawing is the first career-spanning exhibition and publication of works on paper by Louise Fishman (1939–2021). On view through February 2022 at Krannert Art Museum (KAM) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the show features collage, oil and wax, thread, charcoal, printmaking, watercolor, and tempera in Japanese-bound leporello (accordion) books. This range of mediums foregrounds the artist’s robust and dedicated practice of works on paper, which were never studies for large canvases. Instead, she used drawing to think through physicality, materials, and intimacy on a register that was often sculptural and tactile, and aligned with her communities.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Art Movement#Art World#American Art Museum#The Academy Of Fine Arts#The Chicago Armory Show#Russian#Santa Fe#European#The Unm Art Museum#The Jonson Gallery#Cornell Drive Ne
advocatemag.com

Remember 9/11 with a tree planting, exhibits at the Museum of Biblical Art

The Museum of Biblical Art is hosting a tree planting to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Neighbors are asked to arrive between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Saturday so activities can begin right at 8:30 a.m. Guests will include 9/11 survivors and families of New York City first responders...
MUSEUMS
WBKO

Charles Forrester art exhibition opens at Downing Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Charles Forrester was a gifted sculptor and artist whose artwork spanned six decades. An exhibit featuring his work opens September 14 at the Downing Museum at Baker Arboretum. Forrester taught art classes at Western Kentucky University and started the sculpture program at WKU. He passed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Marshall News Messenger

Michelson Museum of Art prepares to unveil new exhibit in Marshall

The Michelson Museum of Art will unveil a new exhibit on Thursday, Sept. 16, titled “Legacy,” which is made up of new acquisitions donated to the museum by the arts enthusiast Gloria Kronenberg, who died in 2019. The new collection features paintings and sculptures from works of artists like Joseph...
MARSHALL, TX
oakpark.com

Student 9/11 art therapy project, now a museum exhibit

Just as many can still remember exactly where they were Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, the fall of the World Trade Center is seared in the memories of those who were alive to witness it – even if some weren’t quite old enough at the time to fully grasp the tragedy. To help them process the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Sally McPartlin, the art teacher at River Forest’s Roosevelt Middle School, asked her eighth-grade students to illustrate their emotions.
RIVER FOREST, IL
WZZM 13

Muskegon Museum of Art exhibition features previously unseen photographs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of Art presents “Unpublished Alaska,” the lost photographs of Edward S. Curtis. Curtis was photographer whose work was devoted to recording traditional Indian cultures from 1907 to 1930. The collection that will be exhibited in Muskegon includes more than 100 previously unseen images, along with excerpts from Curtis’ personal journals, as he chronicled the indigenous people of Alaska in the final destination of this massive project.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy