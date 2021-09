Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO