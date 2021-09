POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2021 high school football season will be headlined by the North Central Jets. No matter the opponent, the Jets are a must-see for football fans. The star of the show is Junior quarterback, Luke Gorzinski. He helped lead the Jets to a state championship last season while making the All-State First Team and the All-U.P. Dream Team as a sophomore. His leadership and playmaking abilities have the Jets primed for yet another state title run.

