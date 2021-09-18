Concordia Board of Aldermen to discuss special license for Saint Paul Christkindlemarkt during Monday’s meeting
CONCORDIA — The Concordia Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday evening. According to the agenda, the board will discuss issuing a liquor license to St. Paul High School for the Saint Paul Christkindlesmarkt. A request will be heard from a waste service to store carts on city property. Several reports will also be given, including the Mayor’s report. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Concordia Community Center’s room 202.www.kmzu.com
