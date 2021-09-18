Illegal routes to flee Afghanistan become active as traffickers make money: Report
Sep. 18—A five-stage illegal route to escape from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom has become very active with traffickers charging several thousand pounds to facilitate this escape route, Daily Mail reported. Former British military translators are taking this escape route amid threats and apprehension of ongoing Taliban search operations. The report said that the business of human traffickers has increased by 150 per cent since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. The report interviewed some of them who are in transit and waiting for their next move.www.tribuneledgernews.com
