Eagle County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Eagle, eastern Garfield and east central Rio Blanco Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Meeker to New Castle to 7 miles south of Silt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Shoshone, Cattle Creek and Dotsero. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 103 and 134. Colorado 82 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

