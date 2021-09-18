Imran Khan says Pakistan initiated dialogue with Taliban after SCO summit
Sep. 18—Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Pakistan has initiated dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan after the Afghanistan issue was discussed at a length at the recently concluded summit of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation. "After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well," Imran Khan tweeted.www.tribuneledgernews.com
