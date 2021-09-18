Today In Things That Will Break A Macbook: A Single Grain Of Chipotle Rice

Apple products may have many strengths, but durability sure isn't one of them. Every iPhone or MacBook user has endured the delights of smashed screens and dwindling battery life at some point or another, no matter how carefully they use their electronics. It has got to a point where the reasons for malfunctioning devices are starting to get pretty ridiculous, as @kaxamdays had the misfortune to find out recently. After eating Chipotle near their MacBook, they closed it with a single grain of rice on the keyboard — prompting the screen to break. Upon sharing the incident to Twitter, users offered their sympathy towards both the flimsiness of the design and Chipotle's super strength carbs. It wasn't all bad however, as the fast food chain offered free burritos to make up for the inconvenience.