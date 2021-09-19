Hammond drops lawsuit over appointments to SSCVA board

Clackamas County elected officials remain at odds over the message, intent of advising stateCommissioners' ongoing disagreements over Chair Tootie Smith's recent resolution urging the state to reevaluate future COVID-19 vaccine mandates reached a boiling point on Thursday, resulting in resulting in a 3-2 vote to table the resolution, overruling Smith's refusal to call an official poll on the matter. Despite multiple revisions to the resolution's original language, commissioners remained at odds over whether or not the document's overall message was consistent with the board's fundamental responsibilities to county residents. Smith and county staff originally drafted the resolution on Sept. 16,...
