Skatebird Developer on Putting Birds on Skateboards
This is it! This is what video games have been working up to since the very first. Skatebird is exactly what it sounds like: a skating game with birds instead of people! What’s more, the game was all made by a single developer: Megan Fox. Recently, Fox sat down with IGN to talk about the inspirations, design process and development timeline behind Skatebird and offered some insight into what players can expect when they get their hands on it.games.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0