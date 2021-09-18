Skatebird Developer on Putting Birds on Skateboards

After seven years of content, it’s not controversial to say that Destiny 2 has become one of the most popular Looter Shooters to ever hit the market. Just in the last 30 days, the game has averaged over 90,000 consecutive players on Steam alone, and the brand new Witch Queen expansion is releasing soon, so there’s no doubt that the game still has and will maintain quite the player-base. These players have come and stayed for plenty of reasons, but one of the most unique is the game’s fashion. This might come as a surprise for readers who haven’t played any Destiny 2, but the game is actually chock-full of cool armor sets and neat color schemes to equip, and with five distinct armor slots (one of which is class-specific) and hundreds of different shaders, there’s really no end to the crazy creativity players can show off. In support of their community, Bungie has unveiled “Threads of Light,” a digital fashion magazine featuring the best outfits players have cobbled together.

