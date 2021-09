Through two games this fall, Anthony Plumb seems to be settling in quite nicely in his first year as starting quarterback for the Georgetown football team. Friday night, the senior tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Royals to a convincing 44-8 victory over visiting Roxbury Prep. He finished his night 9-of-17 passing for 242 yards, and added another 39 yards on the ground on three carries.