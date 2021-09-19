‘The Anthropocene Reviewed’ Embraces Radical Hope

This question resonates through my mind whenever I am asked to submit information about my race. What do I choose? What do each truly mean? Deep within the root of the question is not an argument of what I am, but an argument of what these words distinguish us as, and on what are these descriptors based? To be Hispanic or Latinx often overlaps; as a matter of fact, time and time again we misinterpret each of these words for one another. Yet, I find it significant to acknowledge the importance of clarity when we discuss our identity. Oftentimes, Latinx culture is misunderstood and seen as something derived from Hispanic and Latino origin. This is not the case, and in order to distinguish the qualities between both identifications, we must dissect them.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO