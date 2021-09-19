CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Anthropocene Reviewed’ Embraces Radical Hope

By Tervela Georgieva
dailyutahchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Green is a novelist, podcaster, essayist and one-half of the YouTube channel “vlogbrothers.” His latest release, a collection of essays, titled “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” is a reflection of life on a human-centered planet. Arriving at the most precise moment, the collection is what we desperately crave and need —...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Related
cogconnected.com

The Big Con Review – Radical Baditude

Adventure games were a staple of the 90s gaming scene. People remember some of the beloved Lucasarts titles – Grim Fandango, Monkey Island, and the like- but the point and click genre went deep. The Big Con is not only a game that takes place in the era of Broken Sword and Toonstruck, it also styles itself as part of that prevalent genre. And while old-school adventure games have been making something of a comeback, The Big Con puts a refreshingly modern twist on the old style.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Helen Frankenthaler: Radical Beauty review – the most sublime show of the year?

Slow, determined and infinitely hard-won, the woodcut prints of the late American artist transcend their rigid medium with visions of radiant liberation. The show of the season, if not the year, is a sequence of 36 visions of such overwhelming beauty at the Dulwich Picture Gallery that the urge is to remain there all day. It is like being surrounded by some ever-changing song. Ostensibly abstract, each work nonetheless touches on nature’s infinite sublime – snow pines and green glades, early spring and deep autumn, the curlicued complexities of late crab apples suspended in volumes of pale morning light.
VISUAL ART
Thrive Global

Embracing the Shift of Seasons

Autumn is just a week away, and I am beginning to feel the shift towards the Autumn Equinox, which lands on September 22, 2021. Ancient cultures recognized the wisdom that comes from the earth’s cycles and celebrated the changing of the seasons when the equinoxes or solstices occurred. The Latin word equinox refers to when daylight and night are roughly equal in duration, literally meaning equal night. And solstices when the day or night is the longest of the year.
LIFESTYLE
dailytitan.com

Review: Montero embraces authenticity and self-growth

“Montero,” Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, released on Sept. 17 and spans 15 songs. It’s a great debut album that bears some low moments, but delivers a fantastic listening experience that illustrates meaning with a contemporary vibe. With a range of positive and negative emotions, fans are treated to a ride, seeing the inner workings of Montero himself.
MUSIC
hbr.org

Embracing the Power of Ambivalence

While many people have languished during the Covid-19 pandemic, others have felt a more complicated state called emotional ambivalence: the simultaneous experience of positive and negative emotions about something. It’s what we think of as being “torn.” For instance, many people feel conflicted about returning to the office. For others, it shows up when they consider how they really feel when a colleague asks, “How are you doing?” in a Zoom meeting. As we continue into yet another phase of this prolonged pandemic and the uncertainty that defines it, many employees are experiencing some of the most complex emotions of their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Embrace the Superpower of Simplicity

While technology is our friend (most of the time), the influx of social media, apps, digital ads and more has made our lives quite complicated. It's estimated that the average person sees thousands of ads a day! Add to that our need to be "always on" because we have a fear of missing out, and we are spending a lot of our time looking at a screen, often multi-tasking. Studies now tell us that multi-tasking is actually counter-productive and can reduce your attention, comprehension and performance. This can culminate in burnout, depression and anxiety.
MEDITATION
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: NIGHT RAIDERS, Dystopia and Hope of the Past and Future

It can often feel in recent events that we are seeing the end of civilization as we know it (if not the end of human life all together). But too often people, especially white westerners, forget that the end of civilization effectively has happened already for countless indigneous peoples in the past few centuries, across the Americas, in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of Oceania. Genocide has been committed, land confiscated, children stolen, and these entire ways of existing almost erased from existence.
MOVIES
washdiplomat.com

Book Review: Our last best hope for America

George Packer, a staff writer for The Atlantic and award-winning author of several non-fiction books, is one of the most penetrating, persuasive, and important writers in the United States. He is consistently fair-minded, skeptical, and willing to challenge political orthodoxy and conventional wisdom. He wrote a remarkable book about the Iraq War, a probing biography of Richard Holbrooke, and a stunning account of the economic and social unraveling of America’s middle class.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
APG of Wisconsin

Embracing possibility in troubling times

Some people find my eternal optimism annoying, but it isn’t something I can turn off. In positive psychology, my energy and ideas for the future might be called “hope.” To embrace possibility, especially in daunting, seemingly impossible, irrational, or unimaginable times, that may be called faith. Embracing possibility isn’t empty...
MENTAL HEALTH
calbears.com

Embracing The Beauty Of The Latinx Community

This question resonates through my mind whenever I am asked to submit information about my race. What do I choose? What do each truly mean? Deep within the root of the question is not an argument of what I am, but an argument of what these words distinguish us as, and on what are these descriptors based? To be Hispanic or Latinx often overlaps; as a matter of fact, time and time again we misinterpret each of these words for one another. Yet, I find it significant to acknowledge the importance of clarity when we discuss our identity. Oftentimes, Latinx culture is misunderstood and seen as something derived from Hispanic and Latino origin. This is not the case, and in order to distinguish the qualities between both identifications, we must dissect them.
SOCIETY
Laredo Morning Times

Kacey Musgraves' 'Star-Crossed' Is the Rare 'Divorce Record' That Boldly Embraces Mixed Emotions: Album Review

The irreverent wit of Kacey Musgraves’ first two albums has long since given way on the last couple to an earnestness and, most of all, a gravitas about love — falling into it, on her last release, 2018’s Grammy-winning “Golden Hour,” and falling back out, in a big way, on the just-released “Star-Crossed.” She does allow herself one good laugh, though… not in the new record’s lyrics, but in its attendant merch. Fans who buy the deluxe boxed-set version of the album package will find, among its bonuses, a set of plastic press-on tears, which counts as cheeky in just about every way. It’s a meta wink at just how serious she is about feeling all the forlorn feels this time around, on an album in which Musgraves is nothing if not hardcore about going sadcore.
MUSIC
altchar.com

Radicals and Loyalist will clash in Victoria 3

The radicalism of a Political Movement comes in when you don't bow to the wishes of that Political Movement. Radicalism is based on the number of Radical pops and Clout of Angry Interest Groups supporting the Movement. A movement with low Radicalism is one that is intent on getting its wishes heard through peaceful means, while a movement with high Radicalism is willing to use more extreme methods, up to and including sparking a Revolution.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

In brief: Hot Stew; Hope Not Fear; The Earthspinner – review

Fiona Mozley moves from the rural, gothic Yorkshire of her 2017 Booker-shortlisted debut, Elmet, to a vibrant, sometimes grotesque Soho for Hot Stew. It’s a confident, assured transition, as Mozley brilliantly depicts a cast of misfits and minor miscreants connected to a brothel under threat of closure because of property developers. Witty and warm without ever tripping over into bawdiness or titillation, Hot Stew communicates a wonderful sense of community. A paean of praise for counterculture, it kicks against the faceless corporatisation of our urban spaces.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

This Fall, Embrace The “Statement Watch”

At InsideHook, we’ve long-extolled the virtues of the “statement piece” — that one eye-catching element of an ensemble that’s meant to stand out, elicit compliments, and provide a welcome bit of personality to (if you’re doing it right) otherwise understated sartorial proceedings. Said piece can be literally any element of...
APPAREL
funcheap.com

On Radical Friendship in an Unjust World

The divides we experience within us and between us are not only a threat to our physical and emotional health—they are also the weapons and the outcomes of structural oppression. Meditation teacher and author Kate Johnson believes that through wise relationships it is possible to transform the barriers created by societal injustice. Drawing on her experiences as a leading meditation teacher and personal stories of growing up multiracial in a racist world, Kate brings a fresh take on time-honored wisdom to help us connect more authentically with ourselves, with our friends and family, and within our communities.
RELATIONSHIPS
theplaylist.net

‘The Survivor’: Barry Levinson’s Boxing Biopic Both Embraces and Subverts Its Formulas [TIFF Review]

What a strange career Barry Levinson has had. The Baltimore-born filmmaker burst onto the scene in 1982 with “Diner” and embarked on a winning streak that’s still somewhat astonishing — his hits from the period included “Tin Men,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Rain Man,” and “Bugsy.” And then came 1992’s “Toys,” and after it, a steady cascade of real clunkers: “Jimmy Hollywood,” “Disclosure,” “Sphere,” “Envy,” “Man of the Year,” “Rock the Kasbah,” and so on. It wasn’t a complete pivot to trash, like that of, say, his contemporary Rob Reiner, and occasionally he’d give us a “Sleepers” or “Wag the Dog” — or, strangest of all, the bluntly effective found-footage eco-horror movie “The Bay.” But it’s been quite some time since we had a genuinely successful Barry Levinson film (theatrically, at least, as he’s turned out a series of very good, based-on-a-true-story HBO films like “You Don’t Know Jack” and “The Wizard of Lies”).
MOVIES
goodmenproject.com

Embracing Autumn, Embracing Change

What a difference a year makes. In Summer 2021, we returned to gatherings and vacations, and more activities with family and friends. Vaccinations brought a new sense of freedom, albeit with continued caution around the delta variant of COVID. As we round the corner into Fall, we can adopt strategies to manage the transition, take the time to reset, and look forward to the future with ease and flow. With a few simple strategies, you can welcome Autumn with enthusiasm.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES

