Fresh off a big road win at Sonoraville on Wednesday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers couldn't keep the momentum going on Thursday and dropped a 3-1 decision at Coahulla Creek. The Lady Colts scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The lone run for the Lady Tigers came in the top of the seventh as Riley Hard scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO