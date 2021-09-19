CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Cano remains a presence, and a voice, for the Mets from afar

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspended for the season because he tested positive for a steroid, Robinson Cano has remained a presence — and a respected voice — from afar for the Mets. Cano had lunch Thursday with Edwin Diaz, with whom he speaks frequently, and also has communicated with manager Luis Rojas, Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez and others, serving as a cheerleader, a sounding board and once in a while a long-distance hitting instructor, asking those individuals to pass along specific tips to others.

