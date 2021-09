A new study found that people of Asian descent are twice as likely to be severely punished under the Economic Espionage Act. The analysis reviewed 190 cases between 1996 and 2020, involving 276 individual defendants, and categorized the cases based on the origins of names on file. The results revealed that people with Asian names were arrested at higher rates than defendants with Western names, but less likely to be found guilty than those with Western names.

SOCIETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO