CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pitt's Pat Narduzzi references 'MAC officials' after unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTjg0_0c0XjoCW00
Pitt Pat Narduzzi on the sideline during a bad lose to Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Heinz Field.

Not only did Pat Narduzzi admit he and his staff were “outcoached” in Pitt’s 44-41 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday, he also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter.

Asked about it after the game, he said, “It was so long ago I don’t remember. It was about a communication error where they didn’t communicate. It was stupid on my part.”

Then, he made a reference to “MAC officials. I don’t know. Never seen some of the things that got called out there.”

When he was reminded quarterback Kenny Pickett was kicked in the head two plays before his penalty, he remembered. Initially, officials threw a flag and then picked it up (believing the kick was accidental).

“That’s what it was, thank you very much,” he said. “Yeah, the quarterback got hit, they throw a flag. Same thing happened last week (at Tennessee), and they picked it up. I don’t get it. And there’s no communication, as well.”

Pitt was penalized eight times for 82 yards. Western Michigan drew 11 flags for 117.

A new center

Narduzzi made a significant personnel move in the second quarter after a high snap from center led to a lost fumble and a 9-yard scoring drive for Western Michigan.

Center Owen Drexel was replaced by right guard Jake Kradel, and Keldrick Wilson moved to right guard.

Asked about it, Narduzzi only said, “Owen was out so we moved Kradel in and moved Keldrick Wilson to guard.”

By the numbers

Pitt’s 41 points were the most it has scored in a loss since losing to Duke, 51-48, in double overtime in 2014. … Pitt has scored 40 or more points in its first three games for the first time in history. … Pickett has a career total of 8,923 passing yards, moving into second place ahead of Tino Sunseri and Dan Marino on Pitt’s all-time list. Next up is the leader, Alex Van Pelt, with a total of 11,267. He can pass Van Pelt by averaging 260.5 over the final nine games. He is averaging 313 at the moment. … Jordan Addison’s three touchdown receptions are the most by a Pitt player since Tyler Boyd had three against Duke in 2013. … Tight end Lucas Krull has at least one touchdown catch in three consecutive games. That hasn’t happened at Pitt since Dorin Dickerson had a five-game streak in 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Item

Narduzzi seeks balance for Pitt offense

PITTSBURGH — After the Pitt running game got off to a good start by rushing for 223 yards against Massachusetts in the opening game of the season, the unit seemed to revert to last year’s form against Tennessee, as the Panthers rushed for under 100 yards against the Volunteers last Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Pitt's Narduzzi praises Vols' Heupel, Milton, Simmons

The Tennessee and Pitt football programs have more connections than Johnny Majors heading into a Saturday game renamed to honor the Hall of Famer at Neyland Stadium. Pitt and Tennessee haven’t played since 1983, but the program’s two current head coaches — Pat Narduzzi and Josh Heupel — split a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019, when Heupel was at UCF. Narduzzi’s Panthers took one on the chin in 2018 down in Orlando before outlasting the Golden Knights in a 35-34 thriller courtesy of a “Philly Special” fourth-down pass in the final minute at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Pitt football: Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi thanks fans for support at Tennessee

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he appreciated the Panthers fanbase for being loud and proud inside Tennessee's Neyland Stadium following Saturday's 41-34 victory after the contingent of those in blue and gold contributed to the win. Pitt fell behind 10 points in the first half before erupting for 27 second-quarter points and holding on to win with a stop in the final moments of the fourth quarter, sending an eruption of cheer from the several thousand Panthers fans who made the trip.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tino Sunseri
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Dan Marino
footballscoop.com

After Pitt loss, Narduzzi says 'MAC officials ... called things I've never seen'

Pat Narduzzi pointed a finger Saturday at both himself and the Pittsburgh coaching staff. But in the wake of his Panther's stunning, 44-41 loss at home to Mid-American Conference resident Western Michigan, a game in which the Broncos tallied more than 500 yards' offense and possessed the ball more than 40 minutes, Narduzzi couldn't resist taking a swipe at the officials.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Pat Narduzzi: Pittsburgh football coach 'disappointed' with upset loss to Western Michigan

Saturday was not ideal for the Pitt Panthers and head coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers dropped their first game of the season to Western Michigan 44-41. What is worse, the loss came at home and Western Michigan outscored Pitt 10-7 in the fourth quarter after the game was tied 27-27 at halftime. It was just one week after Western Michigan was blown out by the Michigan Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pat Narduzzi hopes Pitt rebounds after ‘getting punched in the face’

In the upstairs common area of Pitt’s South Side facility, a new video wall displays highlights via a projector. During its preparations for Tennessee, the wall showed Pitt’s in-house “field pass” production celebrating the win over UMass. But last week, as the Panthers prepped for Western Michigan, the wall didn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsportsmanlike Conduct#American Football#Mac
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Takeaways: Pat Narduzzi’s Responsibility, Offensive Line Concerns

In a year where they were supposed to put “Pitting” behind them, the Panthers managed to blow a winnable game once again. Head Coach Pat Narduzzi discussed his team’s performance, room to improve, and approach moving forward in his weekly press conference following the letdown game against Western Michigan on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Narduzzi: 'That’s our job to fix the weakness'

Pat Narduzzi met the media on Thursday and talked about Western Michigan, New Hampshire, defending RPOs and a lot more. Here's the full rundown of what he said. Narduzzi: Again, very impressed with the week of practice we’ve had. We talk a lot around here about attitude, effort, toughness and knowledge, and the kids have that. They know what they’re doing and this Saturday we need to go out and execute. That’s the thing I’ve harped on: it’s about executing. You can’t make critical mistakes and shoot yourself in the foot against anybody in the country or you won’t end up on the right side of the win column. So we’ve had a good week and I can’t wait to watch our guys go play Saturday at noon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy