CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Various News: Killer Kelly On Spending A Year Away From US Wrestling, Costume Designer On Big E’s Outfit Last Night, Dominik Wants Rey Mysterio To Give Him Space

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– While speaking to Fightful Select, Killer Kelly said that after she left NXT, she felt “shitty” when the pandemic started last year and she was unable to come to the US independent scene. She had felt at the time that she wanted to take the independent world “by storm”, but was stuck in the UK. She also noted that she would like to face Minoru Suzuki.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Detail On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Contract

Read the fine print? There have been a lot of changes in the wrestling world over the last few years and some of them have been huge. That was the case at AEW All Out, as more than a few major debuts took place as a pair of former WWE stars showed up for the first time. It was a big moment for AEW, but just how long will one of them be around their new home?
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: More Reactions to Big E’s Big Win, Full Raw Video Highlights

– The wrestling industry has been abuzz following Big E winning his first WWE Championship on last night’s Raw. Below are some more reactions from across the industry and outside of it, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, Hall of Famer Mark Henry, former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, and more. You can check out those tweets below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Killer Kelly
Person
Rey Mysterio
WOMI Owensboro

Wrestling fans! The Ford Center in Evansville shared some BIG news over the weekend. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown is coming to town this Fall. November 5th to be exact. Here's a look at the official announcement made by the Ford Center on social media.

Tickets for WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, September 17th. Those tickets will start at just $20. While we don't yet know the full lineup for the Evansville date, we do know that Bianca Belair will be in the ring. Wednesday morning, she's going to join Angel and me here on the WBKR morning show to chat about the big Friday Night Smackdown at the Ford Center.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestling World Reacts To Big E Winning The WWE Championship

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. Following this moment, many of Big E's peers from the wrestling world congratulated him for becoming WWE Champion. You can read some of these replies below.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Jake Atlas stepping away from pro wrestling

Former WWE NXT wrestler and indie standout Jake Atlas announced on social media that he is stepping away from pro wrestling. Atlas returned to action for Ring of Honor at Sunday's Death Before Dishonor against Taylor Rust and appeared to be injured or off in the match. Atlas addressed the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Sets Big Record With Last Night’s SmackDown At MSG

WWE reportedly set a gate record for last night’s Super SmackDown on FOX taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Last night’s SmackDown at MSG produced the highest-grossing blue brand gate of all-time, according to Ariel Helwani. “Last night’s WWE Smackdown at MSG produced the highest grossest Smackdown...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Combat#Nxt#Sonyadevillewwe#Naomiwwe#Talkingsmack#Wwe Network#Wwenetwork#Maineventgear
411mania.com

Various News: Bonus Clips From WWE ‘Never Forget’ Documentary, Trish Adora Possibly Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Additions To Highspots Wrestling Network

– WWE released their documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ yesterday and new bonus clips are now available online. – ROH posted a new clip that appears to suggest Trish Adora will be joining Shane Taylor Promotions. – Here are the latest additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network:. Shoot...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Big E’s WWE Championship Victory

As reported before on PWMania.com, tonight’s RAW from Boston saw Big E capture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. He cashed in the Money In the Bank briefcase right after Lashley retained his title over RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton in the main event. In an update, Andrew Zarian...
WWE
411mania.com

411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To Big E Winning WWE Title On RAW

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW, the booking of his title victory, why motivated WWE is the best WWE, expectations for how WWE will portray Big E as champion, and much more. *Intro. *1:26 Big...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On The Ring Gear Big E. Wore On SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio Wants Some Space

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he wants his father Rey to give him some space. You can check out a video of that below:. Costume designer Jonathan Davenport took to Twitter last night to comment on the ring gear Big E. wore on SmackDown. He said,
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Big E Says He Wants to be Thrown Into the Lion’s Den as Champion

– New WWE Champion Big E appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss his title win and what’s next for him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) Big E on his potential challengers: “I want to be amongst the very best and thrown into the lion’s den. We also have the draft that is around the corner, too. The players and the amount of guys that could be vying for this, the list is long. I’m excited. Even beyond that, also, there’s The Bloodline out there. Also, you know, Shelton [Benjamin] and Cedric [Alexander] are still around. The Hurt Business was one of my favorite factions. You know, there are a lot of opportunities for us to do some really cool things now that The New Day is back together.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Names Factions He Wants The New Day To Wrestle In WWE

Big E changed his luck on Monday Night RAW when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE Champion. Following his enticing cash-in, Big E caught up with the panel over on WWE’s The Bump to discuss his victory and how he feels just 48 hours removed.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Note Regarding Impact Wrestling’s Interest In Signing Killer Kelly

Impact Wrestling showed interest in signing former WWE NXT Superstar Killer Kelly last year, but with the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions, those talks came to a halt. Kelly’s return back to the United States was unfortunately delayed due to Portugal’s embassy being closed for interviews after she returned home.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Big E Talks Mental Health; John Cena's Wrestling Future; Paul Wight on WWE-AEW Styles

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Big E Discusses Overcoming Mental Health Struggles. Big E produced one of the most memorable moments in recent wrestling history Monday night when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE Championship with a win over Bobby Lashley.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Comments On What’s Next For Him, Potential Challengers, More

WWE Champion Big E. was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and commented on what’s next for him, reuniting with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On his potential challengers: “I want to be amongst the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy