Yalobusha County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Yalobusha by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Western Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Eastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Bruce, Calhoun City, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Paris, Banner, Springdale, Velma, Burgess, Sabougla, Abbeville, Taylor, Big Creek, Pine Valley, Ellard, Skuna and Yocona. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

