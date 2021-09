Anderson Silva is closer to 50 years old than he is 40. But the UFC great, somehow, is embarking on a relatively successful boxing run. Silva stopped fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz via knockout at 1:21 of the first round Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz had Silva trapped in the corner, throwing punches. But Silva ducked an Ortiz shot and landed a huge counter right hook. Silva followed up with a left as Ortiz slumped against the corner to put him down for good. Ortiz appeared to be completely unconscious.

