Tonight's Triller Fight Club included two matches on the card with legendary figures returning to the ring, and those two matches included Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz. Many were curious as to who would win between Ortiz and Silva, and those who watched the match didn't have to wait long, as we got an answer before the first round was even over. As the match started, Ortiz looked ready and fully charged, throwing lots of punches, but things changed quickly, and all it took was one big punch from Silva to claim the victory, and reactions are flying in.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO