DEEP identifies teen from group home who drowned at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
EAST LYME, Conn., (WTNH)– Police are investigating a drowning at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Saturday evening. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a 19-year-old male from a group home – later identified as Dante Robinson of Oakdale (Montville) – went underwater where he remained for several minutes before being pulled out by another group home member.www.wtnh.com
