SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freshman midfielder Tiana Cello's first career goal couldn't have come at a better time for San Jose State women's soccer. The Manteca, Calif., native scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 78th minute as she gathered a rebound inside the box and fired home the go-ahead score to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead over Loyola Marymount. The Spartan Defense, as it did all night long, took over from there and held the Lions at bay on their way to their first shutout of the season.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO