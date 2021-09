Layla Flores lifted Clifton with two goals and one assist in its 7-0 win against Passaic in Clifton. Natalie De La Cruz contributed with one goal and three assists as Katherine Pena, Carly Stoepker, Lillyann Martins and Gianna Delgado rounded out the rest of the scoring. Katie Kakascik added to the victory with an assist while Leslie Surita-Perez collected the shutout between the pipes.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO