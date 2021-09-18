NFA holds off Woodstock Academy in fantastic finish
WOODSTOCK - Saturday at high noon looks like the perfect time for classic shootouts in an ECC football version of the Academy Awards. Late in the 2019 season, NFA needed overtime to nip Bacon Academy, 34-31. Saturday, Woodstock Academy outplayed NFA for most of the game until the Wildcats rallied late in the fourth quarter and withstood a late furious Centaur comeback - a two-point conversion stopped 1-yard short and a last-second field goal blocked - to post a 21-20 win.www.norwichbulletin.com
