FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a range fire on Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Mountain Post says the fire is about 400 acres, as of Tuesday evening, and is burning in what the post calls a large impact area on post. That is an area where tanks and other artillery fire are fired into during training. Firefighters are always monitoring during live-fire training and were able to respond quickly Tuesday. The range is set far from the main area of post, and no structures are threatened.

FORT CARSON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO