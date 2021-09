When you boil it down, football is about blocking and tackling. Can you block your man, and can you make the tackle when you need to?. While this weekend doesn’t have the allure of a 2-0 FSU team coming to town, or even a 1-1 team that played it close with a top 15 team, the implications are all the same: it’s the first game of the ACC schedule in what appears to be a put up or shut up year for Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO