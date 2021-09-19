CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man caught on video using wipers by hand, community wants to help

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — It was a sight that couldn’t be missed – A man driving his car while hanging one arm out of the window so he could wipe the rain away.

Brad Allison and his girlfriend had just turned onto Bayshore Road near Becca Avenue in Naples.

“As I turned onto Bayshore, I noticed this gentleman,” Allison said. “It was pouring rain and he had his arm out the window and was using his wiper.”

The car only had one working headlight and apparently no working windshield wipers.

The only way the driver could see was by hanging his arm from the vehicle and manually moving the wiper across the windshield.

“At first I thought it was really funny and then, I also thought it was sad,” said Allison.

It’s sad for Brad because he knows what it’s like.

“I’ve been stuck with no wipers and had to use RainX and I mean, I know how that is and I give him credit for trying to get to where he had to go. But I’d like to see him get to there a little safer.”

After posting the video online and seeing an outpouring of support, Brad wants to help the man fix up his ride.

But first, he needs to find him.

“Perfect world, I’d like to see him get into a new car,” Allison said. “At least get some wipers put on his car and a new headlight.”

The video has been seen by thousands on social media.

Brad hopes the power of the internet will help find this guy.

“It’s funny how you can look at things in two different ways and go from wow that’s hilarious to wow, maybe he needs a hand,” said Allison.

Brad’s goal is to set up a GoFundMe page for the man.

