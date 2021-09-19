CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Keep Lee County Beautiful participates in International Coastal Cleanup

By Sarah Metts
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8gk4_0c0Xh34A00

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– On Saturday, Keep Lee County Beautiful staff and volunteers participated in the International Coastal Cleanup.

It’s the world’s largest effort to remove trash from beaches and waterways.

More than 1,200 volunteers came out to 43 different sites across the county to pick up trash and collect data.

Organizers say the data collected then gets sent out to Ocean Conservancy for analysis and has the potential to change public policy in the future.

“Everyone can make a difference in our community and can help keep it clean and beautiful,” said Tisha Bayne, office coordinator at Keep Lee County Beautiful.

Although cleaning up our local waterways has many benefits, volunteers say it’s a great way to build character.

“I think it’s important to see how we affect our environment, and what we can do to help,” said Belen Brisco. “It introduces you to things you may not have seen before, it exposes you to things that can give you awareness.”

Brisco attended Saturday’s cleanup at the Sanibel Causeway with her grandson and his friend. She says it’s important to be a part of something bigger.

For more information on upcoming cleanups and how to get involved, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ocean Conservancy
NBC News

Biden says officials seen chasing Haitians on horseback 'will pay'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called images from the Southern border of Haitians being chased and intimidated by immigration officers on horseback “outrageous” and warned there will be consequences for those involved. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation, underway now, and there will be...
POTUS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy