CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Black Clover Shows Off the Power of Yuno's New Attack

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover showed off the power of Yuno's newest attack with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld continue with the newest chapters of the series, and after focusing on the fights against Dante and Vanica, the attention has returned to the fight against the third Zogratis sibling, Zenon. As Yuno and Langris continue to struggle against Zenon, the previous chapter of the series revealed that Yuno had a plan in mind to take on the devil with an attack he had been preparing.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Black Clover Reveals Asta and Noelle's Relationship Won't Change Anytime Soon

The newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga revealed that despite making some major shifts in the previous chapters, the relationship dynamic between Asta and Noelle Silva won't be changing in any significant way any time soon. The manga is currently in the midst of a sudden hiatus while Tabata focuses on his health, but it was a great time to take a break as the series has spent the last few chapters embroiled in quite the heated fight against the devil Megicula. Noelle pushed beyond her limits through this battle, and through it got a much better understanding of herself.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Clover Cliffhanger Updates Fans on Yuno's Fight With Zenon

The newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has given fans a major update on how Yuno's fight with Zenon Zogratis is doing with its big cliffhanger! It's been quite a while since we have seen Yuno in action because while he was initially one of the main prongs of the Clover Kingdom's raid on the Spade Kingdom to stop the Advent of Qliphoth, the previous string of chapters for the series have been focusing on finishing the fights between the other two Zogratis siblings, Dante and Vanica, and all of the troubles that spawned from that.
COMICS
cogconnected.com

Guardians of the Galaxy’s New Trailer Shows off Telepathic Dog

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s New Trailer Introduces Cosmo, Knowhere’s Head of Security. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will officially be out to the gaming world on October 26th, but Eidos-Montreal has just shared a new trailer for the game ahead of its release. The new footage was revealed during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 and Marvel fans are now even more excited for when the game is finally launched.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Boruto Shows Off Koji's Sage Mode Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off Kashin Koji's own Sage Mode power with the newest episode of the anime series! The anime is now entering an intense new phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and it's taking the Kawaki saga in an unexpected new direction. With the previous episode of the series revealing that Naruto Uzumaki and the others will be dealing with yet another powerful Otsutsuki threat after so long, but it was far from the only major revelation that fans had gotten with the previous episode either. Kara's just full of major secrets.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Clover#Dark Triad#Against The Dark#The Devils#The Underworld#Zogratis#The Spirit Of Euros
ComicBook

Black Clover Reveals New Popularity Poll's Surprising Results

Black Clover has revealed the surprising results for its newest popularity poll! The anime might have brought its anime run to an end with 170 episodes under its belt earlier this year, but Yuki Tabata has continued the story beyond where the anime came to an end with a series of intense new chapters showing off the next phase of the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. It's come with a number of major moments for several surprising characters who have gotten the spotlight, and it seems that those shake ups have influenced how fans are picking their current favorites in the series overall.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Stirrings of the Strongest”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) As the Black Bulls recover from the battle with Dante, the Clover Kingdom Magic Knight Captains convene about their next step, along with Asta, Yuno, and the Black Bulls’ Vice Captain Nacht, who is also Devil Possessed and has recently come back with intel from his time spying on the Spade Kingdom. Meanwhile, Noelle wakes up surrounded by the reincarnated elves from the former Eye of the Midnight Sun.
COMICS
International Business Times

‘Black Clover’ Chapter 307 Spoilers: Zenon’s Deal With The Devil

Yuno fires a powerful Spirit of Euros spell at Zenon and it is able to pierce through the latter’s body. Is it game over for Zenon or he has another trick up his sleeve? "Black Clover" Chapter 307 is likely to pick things from where Chapter 306 ends. The final...
COMICS
ComicBook

Dr. Stone May Launch Its Final Arc Soon

Dr. Stone might have been a series you were not sure about at first, but for millions, it has become a go-to read. The manga has become a huge hit since its debut in March 2017, and its anime has only endeared more to Senku and his friends. But if a new report is right, it seems Dr. Stone will end before much longer.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
gamepur.com

343 shows off Halo Infinite’s new Shock Rifle

In an early look leading up to Halo Infinite’s second multiplayer technical preview, 343 Industries gave players a demonstration of the new Shock Rifle in action. The directed-energy weapon has not been featured in any other Halo game thus far, though it did appear in the 2020 Halo: Shadows of Reach novel set after the events of Halo 5: Guardians.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Fan Animation Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego

The Granolah the Survivor Arc is currently telling the story of the intergalactic bounty hunter attempting to exact revenge against the Saiyan race in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, with the Prince of the Saiyans receiving a lot of attention thanks to unleashing the power of Ultra Ego. While Vegeta recently delivered a serious blow to Goku with the primary protagonist of Dragon Ball attempting to interject in his fight against the Cerealian, Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct have yet to clash against one another until now.
COMICS
Robb Report

GoPro’s New Hero10 Black Is Its Most Powerful Action Camera Yet

Memories of your next Mount Everest climb may soon look at lot sharper—that is, if GoPro has anything to say about it. On Friday, the adventure camera company released its most powerful model yet. Dubbed the Hero10 Black, the camera runs on a GP2 processor, a new chip designed to deliver faster and smoother performance. According to the company, the speedy new device captures video in 5.3k resolution, which is 93 percent sharper than 4k models—and at double the frame rate. And it can grab hi-res 19.6MP frames from videos and capture still images at 23MP. But the genius of the Hero10...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Teases New Figure Line of Asuna and Alice

The world of Sword Art Online is about to return thanks to its new feature-length film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night, which will revisit the events of the first season of the anime franchise wherein Asuna and Kirito attempted to make their way up a dangerous tower fit to bursting with monsters in the digital world. Now, it seems as if the isekai is set to return to the world of Alicization with two new figures that are set to arrive in the near future, bringing Asuna and Alice back to life.
COMICS
hardcoregamer.com

Splatoon 3 Footage Shows Off New Power-Ups, Return of Mammals

Back when Splatoon 3 was first teased, we had a glimpse of life outside of the major Inkopolis area. Now, based on footage from Nintendo Direct’s stream, we know the game explores different areas of the world and the return of mammals. Through story mode it appears you get to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Naruto: Sasuke Repeats Anime History with His Latest Save

Sasuke Uchiha has changed a lot over the years since first premiering in the original Naruto series, deadset on getting revenge for the loss of the Uchiha Clan at the hands of his brother Itachi, and though the father of Sarada and partner to Sakura is a new man, it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke joins Naruto, Boruto, and Kawaki to battle against Jigen, while also pulling off a save that is reminiscent of his early days as a Hidden Leaf Village ninja.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime Is Ready to Pop Off Through 2022 with Some Top-Tier Titles

2021 has been no slouch in the anime department, with the medium giving fans plenty of series to dive into over the course of the year, but it seems as if 2022 is looking to outdo its predecessor with some of the biggest, most highly anticipated arrivals in the genre to date. Not only will next year see some major new series finally making their debuts, including the likes of Studio MAPPA's Chainsaw Man, but it will also see some major returning including the likes of Attack On Titan's final season and the prequel film of Jujutsu Kaisen.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Unleashes First Look At Thousandth Episode

One Piece first began the journey of Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates in 1997, with the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's series arriving in 1999, and Toei Animation, the producers of the anime adaptation, has revealed a first look at the milestone episode that will be the one-thousandth entry in the legendary Shonen series. With the anime currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his friends battling against Kaido and his Beast Pirates for the fate of this isolated nation, the big installment will have plenty of action to celebrate.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy