Black Clover Shows Off the Power of Yuno's New Attack
Black Clover showed off the power of Yuno's newest attack with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld continue with the newest chapters of the series, and after focusing on the fights against Dante and Vanica, the attention has returned to the fight against the third Zogratis sibling, Zenon. As Yuno and Langris continue to struggle against Zenon, the previous chapter of the series revealed that Yuno had a plan in mind to take on the devil with an attack he had been preparing.comicbook.com
