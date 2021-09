Engram (calf) is practicing again Friday and seems to be on track for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Given that he missed the first two games of the season, Engram likely will be listed as questionable even if the Giants expect him to play. It's still too soon to count on that outcome, considering Engram remained limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday. An upgrade to full participation Friday would create far more confidence about his status for Sunday, with Engram hoping to rejoin the lineup in time for a favorable matchup against a Falcons defense that's given up eight passing TDs already.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO