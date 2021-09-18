Blue Hawks fly past Comets

Mayville, ND – The Dickinson State University Blue Hawks used a strong first half to pull away from Mayville State University 51-13 on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Hawks got off to a quick start as Drew Boedecker found Tyger Frye on a 13-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Jace Johnson hit the PAT and the Blue Hawks led 7-0 with 10:16 left in the first quarter. The Dickinson State defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession and the Blue Hawks went on a 9-play, 57-yard scoring drive. Boedecker found Noah Sickler on a 10-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Mayville State answered right back with a touchdown drive of their own but missed the PAT and Dickinson State still led 14-6. The Blue Hawk offense answered the bell again putting together a 11-play, 65-yard drive when Boedecker found Frye again for a touchdown. The PAT was no good and Dickinson State led 20-6 with 13:12 left in the second quarter. Riley Linder rushed for a touchdown on the next possession for the Blue Hawks as they extended the lead to 27-6 with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The Dickinson State defense held again and the offense cashed in another touchdown when Braden Zuroff ran it in from six yards out. Johnson made the PAT and the Blue Hawks led 34-6 with 4:32 left in the half. Jace Johnson kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and Dickinson State went into the locker room with a 37-6 halftime lead.