The AP Top 25 Fared

midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

No. 1. Alabama (3-0) beat No. 11 Florida 31-29. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday. No. 2. Georgia (2-0) vs. South Carolina. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday. No. 3. Oklahoma (3-0) beat Nebraska 23-16. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday. No. 4. Oregon (2-0) vs. Stony Brook. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday. No. 5....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
WKYT 27

Kentucky receives 13 votes in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents. The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4. Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5 and Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.
KENTUCKY STATE
Corsicana Daily Sun

College Football: AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Michigan football returns to AP Top-25 poll

Two weeks into the college football season, Michigan has returned to the national polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 25 in both the AP Top-25 and Amway Coaches polls released Sunday, a sharp response to their impressive 2-0 start. The latest win came Saturday, a 31-10 victory over PAC-12...
MICHIGAN STATE
clevelandstar.com

Oregon, Iowa jump into top 5 in AP poll

The Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes shot up into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday after securing big road wins against highly ranked opponents. Oregon climbed eight spots to No. 4 after hitting the road to defeat then-No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday. Iowa is right behind the Ducks, jumping five spots to No. 5 after taking down in-state rival Iowa State, formerly ranked ninth, 27-17.
IOWA STATE
Daily Item

Penn State cracks AP Poll top 10

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State climbed one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions opened the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and elevated eight spots to No. 11 after securing a 16-10 road win against then-No. 12 Wisconsin last week in Madison.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CharlotteObserver.com

Best of the best: AP ranks the top Games of the Century

The mere idea of trying to rank the greatest “games of the century” doesn't make sense, which makes it perfect for college football. The national champion, after all, for decades was determined by educated guess, which meant there could be multiple games deemed once-in-lifetime events played within a span of just a few years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Rebels rise in AP Top 25

Ole Miss shot up four spots to No. 13 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Rebels' rise in the rankings comes after they issued a 61-21 beatdown of Tulane on Sunday. Ole Miss has an open date this week before heading into an Oct. 2, showdown with top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Game time and television designation for the contest will be announced Monday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LonghornCountry

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth. The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC). Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1...
TEXAS STATE
WSAZ

AP Top 25 has some changes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once again, the top two teams are the same in the Associated Press college football poll as Alabama and Georgia are numbers one and two with Oregon jumping up to third while Penn State made a move from 10th to 6th. Ohio State dropped one spot despite beating Tulsa while both Kentucky and West Virginia are in the also receiving votes category. Here’s the complete list for week four.
HUNTINGTON, WV

