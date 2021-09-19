CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jay and Silent Bob Meet Michael Myers’? It Almost Happened

By Matt Singer
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

History is littered with tales of interesting movies that never quite got made. Orson Welles wanted to make Hearts of Darkness before he instead turned to the concept that became Citizen Kane. George Miller came really close to directing a Justice League years before Zack Snyder; it would have starred Armie Hammer and Adam Brody. Alejandro Jodorowsky’s epic vision of Dune, which was explored at length in the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, still fascinates fans to this day.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Unmasks Michael Myers

The horror franchise's latest chapter arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15. Halloween Kills is going to unmask Michael Myers — and the highly anticipated moment is teased in the final trailer for the upcoming horror franchise installment. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan Get Confessional in First Look at George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

There are more than a few surprises coming for awards watchers and film fans this Christmas. George Clooney’s latest, “The Tender Bar,” looks to be one of them. Amazon Studios will release the film in select theaters on Dec. 17, the studio announced Wednesday, followed by a nationwide rollout on Dec. 22. Amazon Prime Video members will have access to the film on Jan. 7. Clooney is back in the director’s chair for this adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. Ben Affleck stars alongside Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”), Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe (“American Horror Stories”). Oscar winner...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Michael Stoyanov?

It would be kind of interesting to see who remembers Michael Stoyanov at this time since he’s been around long enough to be recognized and to have made his own mark on show business, small as it is by comparison to many others. To be fair he’s still around since he’s been on the show Billions and he’s taken part in The Blacklist as well. So to be honest he’s not a has-been, but he is someone that might have to look around for roles a little more than others at times, even if it’s obvious that he does manage to find them. But it is kind of easy to think that a lot of people are still going to associate him with Blossom more often than not since that’s where a lot of his fame came from. He did have a brief appearance on Married…With Children, like a lot of other people did, but throughout his career, he’s had a few roles that a lot of people may or may not have known about. The point is that he’s far from done.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Halloween Kills:' Michael Myers' Origin Story Is a Bit Complicated

"He's the essence of evil ..." The upcoming 12th installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, will pick up immediately following the events of the 2018 movie. In the trailer for the slasher film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Allyson (Andi Matichak), and Karen (Judy Greer) are in the back of a car and watch as Michael Myers is being burned alive. But, he's not really dead, right?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jason Mewes
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
George Miller
Person
Matt Damon
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Superman Project Could Reportedly Be R-Rated

Warner Bros. and DC Films are currently developing two new Superman projects, but the fans remain skeptical because neither of them will feature the return of Henry Cavill. The DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian hasn’t suited up or even signed on for a new outing since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017, and the chances of a comeback continue to grow slimmer with each passing day.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Justice League#Dimension Films#The Universal Monsters#Children Of The Corn
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth?

While it may be true that Kevin Hart is one of the richest comedians in the world, there’s one comedian who can still give him a run for his money: Eddie Murphy. For newer fans, Murphy has become well-known for his Coming 2 America sequel on Amazon Prime and his brief return to Saturday Night Live in 2020. He’s earned notoriety with millennials for comedies like The Nutty Professor and Norbit, but older generations know that Murphy has actually been one of comedy’s greatest legends since the ’80s. Fortunately for Murphy, that fame has nabbed him countless movies and comedy specials, each bearing a hefty salary. After being in the industry for almost three decades, those numbers have added up to an incredible sum. So how much money has Murphy made so far?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading native, 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' actor dies

READING, Pa. — Michael Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor from Reading who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died. Constantine died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, according to an obituary. He was...
READING, PA
New York Post

Art Metrano, ‘Police Academy’ actor and comedian, dead at 84

Art Metrano, a stand-up comedian best known for playing callous police captain Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” films, has passed away. He was 84. The Brooklyn-born funnyman died of natural causes at his Aventura, Florida home on Wednesday, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. In addition...
BROOKLYN, NY
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy