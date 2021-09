In this modern day and age, it’s becoming more common that target audiences are becoming younger and younger, but it can be hard to grab their attention. Marketing to millennials can be hard to do, but they’re arguably, one of your biggest potential customers for the future. So, with this in mind, you want to make sure you’re doing the right thing with generational marketing and targeting them on your platforms. Millennials are now starting to use social media platforms at younger ages, compared to older ages and therefore, this is why they’re a great age group to be targeting for your business.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO