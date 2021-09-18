Hokies humbled by Mountaineers in Morgantown
After a surprising upset win in Week 1 over the then No. 10 UNC Tar Heels, Virginia Tech fans’ hopes were high for this year's football season. A much less impressive win over Middle Tennessee State in Week 2 tempered expectations and showed some flaws in the Hokie attack, but dreams were still alive for a magical football season. However, those dreams may be coming to an end after Virginia Tech headed to Morgantown to take on unranked West Virginia this Saturday, and lost, 27–21.www.collegiatetimes.com
