Hokies humbled by Mountaineers in Morgantown

The gates opened at Lane Stadium on Sept. 3, and the Hokie faithfuls took no time in enjoying themselves to the fullest. The return of Lane Stadium caught the national attention in both positive and negative lights as the sold-out crowd sparked internet debate about concerns regarding the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Long concession lines, people sitting in incorrect seats, and a lack of enforcement of mask-wearing in enclosed areas forced an apology from Virginia Tech on the Tuesday following the game.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO